Expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications can be dropped off this weekend at several drug "take back" events throughout Boone County. 

The Boone County Sheriff's Department has partnered with law enforcement agencies across the county and will offer drop-off centers Friday and Saturday at locations in Ashland, Columbia, Centralia and Hallsville, according to a release from the Sheriff's Department. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • My name is Camryn Kesselring and I'm a K-12 reporter from St. Louis Missouri.

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you