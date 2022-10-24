Expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications can be dropped off this weekend at several drug "take back" events throughout Boone County.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department has partnered with law enforcement agencies across the county and will offer drop-off centers Friday and Saturday at locations in Ashland, Columbia, Centralia and Hallsville, according to a release from the Sheriff's Department.
Coinciding with the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) National Drug Take Back event, the offered collection sites aim to facilitate appropriate disposal of prescription drugs so medications "do not fall into the hands of youth where they may be abused and distributed inappropriately," the release said.
Establishing drug collection sites also helps protect the environment, according to the release, because the flushing of medications can be detrimental to ground source water.
The Sheriff's Department asked residents to refrain from bringing needles to the collection sites.
Two collection sites are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28:
- Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia.
- MU Student Center, 901 Rollins St., Columbia.
Several sites across Boone County are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct 29:
- Ashland Police Department, 101 W Broadway, Ashland.
- Rock Bridge High School, 4303 S Providence Road, Columbia.
- Hickman Sr. High School, 1104 N Providence Road, Columbia.
- Hallsville Police Department, 202 E Highway 124, Hallsville.
- Centralia Police Department, 114 S Rollins St., Centralia.
Once collected, the prescription drug waste will handed over to the DEA for proper disposal, according to the release.