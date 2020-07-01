Two roll-off dumpsters will be placed separately on Turner Avenue and Fourth Street for about a month to give people moving out of their apartments a place to discard unwanted furniture and other items.

Beginning July 25, a roll-off dumpster will be placed near the U Centre on the west side of Fourth Street between Stewart and Conley roads. It will restrict a lane of traffic.

Another will be placed on the north side of Turner Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets on July 31.

Motorists, pedestrians and nonmotorized transportation users should be cautious in this area, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.

The dumpsters were requested by the nearby apartment complex, said Vineet Kapila, a right-of-way technician for the city.

Kapila said he hopes the apartment complex will notify its tenants about the dumpsters to ensure they will use them.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020 Studying convergence journalism-multimedia producing Reach me at lgao@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.