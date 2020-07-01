Two roll-off dumpsters will be placed separately on Turner Avenue and Fourth Street for about a month to give people moving out of their apartments a place to discard unwanted furniture and other items.
Beginning July 25, a roll-off dumpster will be placed near the U Centre on the west side of Fourth Street between Stewart and Conley roads. It will restrict a lane of traffic.
Another will be placed on the north side of Turner Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets on July 31.
Motorists, pedestrians and nonmotorized transportation users should be cautious in this area, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
The dumpsters were requested by the nearby apartment complex, said Vineet Kapila, a right-of-way technician for the city.
Kapila said he hopes the apartment complex will notify its tenants about the dumpsters to ensure they will use them.