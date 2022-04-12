Dustin Stanton has been a part of the business community in Boone County since he founded his own business at six years old.
On Tuesday morning he was sworn in as the new Boone County Treasurer.
Stanton, 29, will take over the position for the rest of the year after being appointed by Gov. Mike Parsons.
He was sworn in by Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon in front of a small crowd of friends, family and other supporters at the Boone County Commission Chambers. He also gave some remarks before the ceremony, laying out some of his plans for the position.
Stanton takes over the position from interim treasurer Christy Johnson, who has steadied the office since Tom Darrough resigned at the end of 2021 to pursue another job opportunity.
Stanton's term will expire on Dec 31, he said that he hopes to continue the role next year if he is voted back into office following the November election.
Previously he has served as the president of Columbia Farmer's Market.
While he is young, Stanton assured residents that his background qualifies him for the job, stating that "I'm 29, but I have 23 years of owning my own business."
Stanton's experience in farming has also provided him with leadership opportunities, as he is a longtime member of the Boone County Farm Bureau, where he previously served as the board's president.
Stanton's experience in business began at an early age when he and his younger brother, Austin, founded Stanton Brothers Eggs in 1999 with six chickens. The pair founded the business in while Stanton was in elementary school and since then the operation has grown into what Stanton says is "the nation's largest independent free range egg operation."
He promised as county treasurer to "have accountability for people's money" and "to have transparency for how it's being used." He also stated that his immediate plan was to pick up right where interim treasurer Johnson left off and "to make sure that we are just as successful tomorrow as we have been the past few months."
Stanton also referenced his family's ties to Boone County in his remarks as he and his brother founded their chicken farm in Centralia and he stated that his family has resided in Boone County since 1845.
The County Treasurer manages the county's investment portfolio as well as the issuing obligation and revenue bonds for the county. The office is also responsible for managing the county's unclaimed property.
Stanton said that at this time he does not have any specific plans for portfolio or bond management but he will "further down the road" because information about the portfolio was not available to him until after he was sworn in Tuesday morning.