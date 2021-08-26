More than 200 people gathered Thursday evening at Southside Baptist Church in Fulton to celebrate the lives of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter.
Their names were Allison and Jozee Abitz. Police found them dead in their home Sunday evening.
Filling the pews were friends, family, co-workers and anyone whose lives had been touched by the Abitz family. A glowing cross hung above them as they bowed their heads in prayer before beginning the memorial. A few of Allison’s co-workers took to the podium to share their memories of her and her daughter.
“Over three years we worked as a team. We shared many laughs and even some tears,” said Lisa Clines.
Clines taught alongside Allison at Bush Elementary School and was a mentor and friend for Jozee, who went to school there.
“Jozee was Allison’s world,” she said. “Everything she did, every thought she had revolved around Jozee.”
Clines told the crowd about a running joke she had with Allison whenever she asked her for a favor.
“Five dollars, it was always five dollars, and she’d smile and she’d laugh,” said Clines.
After concluding her tribute, Clines gripped the hand of her colleague, Mariah Estrada, as she turned to the crowd to share her personal memories about the Abitz family. Estrada looked down at her notes, took a deep breath and lifted her eyes toward friends and family.
“Allison and Jozee were the best team,” she said. “They knew what it was to love each other so deeply and be each other’s whole world.”
A slideshow of photos was projected on each side of the alter. Each photo captured the radiant smiles of Allison and Jozee.
“For me, I will be thinking of Allison every time I pass by that room; every time I think of sloths; any time somebody mentions the beach. I’ll be reminiscing on Jozee and our love for Chick-fil-A and playing on park equipment that was way too small for us,” said Estrada.
As she spoke, Estrada addressed some of Jozee’s classmates, many of whom were in the crowd.
“Our class took to her so fast. Her giggle was contagious,” she said. She notes that there were too many people Jozee touched to be able to list them all.
“I can’t dare leave a single one of you out when I start that list because all of your feelings matter right now,” Estrada said.
She said the kids were all she could think about for days and it wasn’t fair for them to experience something so tragic at such a young age.
“But you got to experience something so wonderful, too. You got to experience love, joy, kindness, generosity, goofiness and every other emotion that sweet Jozee and Ms. Abitz brought to our lives.”
At the end, attendees lowered their heads in a prolonged moment of silence for their friends, Allison and Jozee.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department charged JT McLean on Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder related the killing of Allison and Jozee. McLean’s whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.