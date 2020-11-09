Eagle Scout builds project around picture boards to help others like him communicate

Teacher Laura Warbritton was supervising a group of Centralia preschoolers on the playground a few years ago when a little boy walked up and stood silently before her.
She asked what he needed, but he couldn’t answer. Eventually, he walked away without saying a word.
“Some children have not acquired the necessary language skills to express their needs or wants,” Warbritton said.
Later, when she spotted a social media post about communication picture boards, a lightbulb went off. Children could point to a drawing to indicate thirst, pain or the need for a restroom.
Warbritton mentioned the picture boards to Rusty Parrish, one of her former students, as a possible Eagle Scout project.
He quickly latched on to the idea and in September, a pair of picture boards were placed on the Chance Elementary School playground in Centralia.
The project was an appropriate fit for Parrish, 17, who has speech and language impairments as the result of autism. He said he wanted to give back to the school that once helped him overcome his own challenges.
Each picture board on the playground displays simple illustrations that convey a message. One is a drawing of a toilet, for example, and another shows a child holding up his elbow to indicate an injury. Children can point to a tile that best represents the words they want to say.
To complete the project, Parrish directed 12 fellow Scouts in building frames for the boards and then planting them on the playgrounds over a two-day span earlier this fall.
An Eagle Scout project tests leadership abilities and management skills and is executed to benefit a community, said John Fabsits, Scout executive and CEO of Great Rivers Council, the central Boy Scout chapter in central and northeast Missouri.
“(The Eagle Scout project) is about planning and being prepared — these are life skills,” he said. “I don’t know if there is any other organization that offers something like the Eagle Scouts.”
Parrish joined Scouts in 2013 when he was in third grade and moved from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts in sixth grade.
Before proposing an Eagle Scout project, Scouts must earn at least 21 badges in areas such as astronomy, cooking, kayaking and scuba diving. Parrish has more than 40 merit badges.
Robert Townsend, district director of Great Rivers Council, praised his project for epitomizing the impact that the Boy Scouts of America seek.
“Rusty’s story is the essence of why the Boy Scouts of America exists,” wrote Robert Townsend in a text message. Townsend said the Boy Scout experience is intended to give boys — and recently girls — the leadership tools to persevere and discover independence.
Parrish’s project also directs attention to a larger issue among developing children: language and speech acquisition.
Warbritton said she sees more and more children who don’t know how to properly express themselves, an indication that verbal communication is on the decline.
Exposure to digital media may be eroding parent-child communication, she said, and parents may have less time to read to their children.
Children learn how to verbalize when they listen to adults read to them, according to Imagine That, a British publisher of children’s literature. Kids also pick up on more nuanced aspects of language, such as tone of voice and word emphasis. Stories also give children topics to socialize with classmates about.
A 2020 study published in Brain Sciences journal found that children 8 to 36 months who play with digital devices show lower levels of modal expression and language skills. The study linked greater exposure to digital devices to less developed communication skills.
Kelly Ott, a speech-language pathologist who provides services for school districts and hospitals around mid-Missouri, develops individualized programs for students with language challenges.
She and classroom teachers in Centralia advised Parrish about the messages to put on his project boards so children could use them to navigate communication.
In Centralia schools, children with communication difficulties often use a tablet device with similar pictures. The tablet screen displays symbols that students can select to hear audio responses.
Similar to the pictures on these devices, Parrish’s Eagle Scout project includes symbols children can readily identify during recess when they don’t have their tablets.
The playground is the perfect environment for socialization, Kathleen Parrish said, Rusty Parrish’s mother and a Centralia Intermediate School teacher. His project gives students an opportunity for self-reliance and self-expression.
“They are so aware but don’t know how to get their words out,” she said. “(The boards) will make them feel so much more independent.”
Although Chance Elementary School resumed playground sessions only a month ago, the children are already fascinated with the boards, Warbritton said.
“They still want to know what a picture means, and we practice making sentences,” she said. “It’s just exposing them to another kind of language.”
Parrish has the opportunity to earn an Eagle Palm for each additional five merit badges he earns after his Eagle Scout review is complete.
He is a passionate learner, his mother said. He likes to study catfish and other freshwater species to one day become a marine biologist, a career path his parents fully support.
“It’s been a great journey for us and for bonding. We’ve learned so much,” Kathleen Parrish said about the time spent with her son in Scouts. “I think it’s an experience that every parent should have with their child. And, of course, the memories and experiences will be great to look back on and talk about with others.”