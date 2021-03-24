Columbia police responded to a report of a fire and an assault at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, according a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The release said that officers located a woman upon arrival who said she had been assaulted by an adult female suspect. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for her injuries.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and further investigation found that a fire was set inside the residence. The suspect was identified as Myrna Asberry, 55, of Columbia. Asberry was taken into custody at Boone County Jail for the following first-degree charges: arson, domestic assault and burglary.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time. Police encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.