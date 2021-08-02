A commercial burglary early Monday morning at River Region Credit Union resulted in two vandalized ATMs, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department. 

Police were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to the bank at 3000 Carter Lane, according to the release. 

Officers found two vandalized ATMs at the bank, with several pieces of debris on the ground. The ATMs were missing an undisclosed amount of money.

There was no suspect description at the time of the release.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case as it unfolds. More information regarding the case may become available later.

People who have information regarding the case are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

  • My name is Gracie Smith. I'm a reporter at the Missourian, studying photojournalism. Call me in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As managing editor, I work with the staff to put together a daily report that reflects what happens in the community, what people are talking about and what issues engage them. Email: abbottjm@missouri.edu; phone: 573-882-4164.

