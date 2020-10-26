Monday brought snow to Columbia, which happened for the first time on this day in 1913.
And it wasn't expected to stop until Tuesday morning.
“It is a bit early for snowfall,” admitted Jon Carney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The next earliest was Oct. 27 of 1925.”
The surprising snowfall was part of a larger weather system sweeping from the Rockies and through the plains named Winter Storm Billy. Snow and ice were expected to increase through Tuesday, according to the Weather Channel.
Total daytime snow accumulation Monday reached just below an inch with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Multiple accidents were reported at the junction of Route 22 and U.S. 63 because of the slippery conditions Monday morning. One rollover was reported on U.S. 63 at MO-124. No injuries resulted.
“The elevated roads of 124 were slick and icy this morning,” said Chief Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Protection District. “People need to slow down, take their time, expect there to be slick spots and leave earlier so they have time to get to their destination.”
Winter Storm Billy was expected to wind down Wednesday. But, Blomenkamps said: “People should expect slick roads overnight and again Tuesday morning.”
Meanwhile, the rest of the week was expected to be mostly wet until Friday when clear skies and a relatively balmy 54 degrees was predicted.
Election Day was looking even better in the longer range forecast: mostly sunny and 62 degrees.