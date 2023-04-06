The Columbia Earth Day Coalition is expanding its Earth Day celebration to include two separate events for the first time. Party for the Planet and the Earth Day Festival will take place April 22 and April 23, respectively.
Party For The Planet aims at “raising awareness but making it fun,” street fair coordinator Kim Dill said.
It will feature music and speakers at the Sub Shop parking lot on Eighth Street and in Peace Park, along with eco film screenings at Shakespeare's Pizza — Downtown, throughout the day.
The second day of the celebration, the Earth Day Festival, will focus on sustainability and ways people can lower their carbon footprints. The festival plans to have over 200 booths, representing an array of Columbia businesses, organizations and artists, along with live music.
The festival hasn’t filled every booth space in recent years, but Dill said this year every spot is filled. She hopes it's a positive sign the event is growing.
“We have to raise awareness, and try to make it fun so people can get engaged,” Dill said.