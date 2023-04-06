The Columbia Earth Day Coalition is expanding its Earth Day celebration to include two separate events for the first time. Party for the Planet and the Earth Day Festival will take place April 22 and April 23, respectively.

Party For The Planet aims at “raising awareness but making it fun,” street fair coordinator Kim Dill said.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

