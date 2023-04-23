The serenity that typically blankets Peace Park was replaced by the sounds of children's laughter and music this Sunday as Columbia celebrated Earth Day.
More than 200 local businesses, organizations, and food trucks lined the sidewalks of Elm Street, transforming it into "Eco Avenue." The Columbia Earth Day Coalition from Mid-Missouri Peaceworks organizes the Earth Day Festival each year with the mission to educate the community about sustainability.
The Earth Day Festival offers something for everybody, from temporary henna tattoos to sustainably made soap products, to Jamaican jerk chicken. Earth Day Coordinator Laura Wacker said that they try their best to offer fun activities that make learning how to reduce carbon footprints enjoyable for adults and children alike.
Peace Park hosted a kids' park with nature activities as well as a stage with musical performances throughout the day. Visitors could shop and eat locally and learn about how to care for the Earth.
Sustain Mizzou, Sierra Club, and Missouri Solar Applications were among these booths, with MO Solar Apps enjoying its ninth year at the Earth Day Festival.
Barb and Doug Carr set up their tent each year to promote their solar panel business, which installs solar panels on homes and businesses across Columbia to supplement traditional electricity. The Carrs said that whether customers are interested in solar power due to financial reasons or for environmental purposes, they meet everyone's needs.
Suzan Schuetz, the owner of Soil & Soap, sold her homemade soaps and soil for the second year at the festival. Although she has a website, she said the opportunity to spread her message face-to-face is very important to her. She lives a lifestyle of sustainability and loves to explain her mantra "Be dirty, get clean" to festival-goers. People can get dirty with the earth and clean with her soaps.
Various religious organizations set up booths as well, including Chabad at Mizzou and Columbia Atheists. While religion may seem unrelated to sustainability, these organizations use this opportunity to spread the word about their own missions while celebrating Earth Day.
Mid-Missourians for Justice in Palestine educated people about the Free Palestine movement, raising awareness for the Palestinian struggle for independence from Israel. George Smith with MJP said that Earth Day for him is about rights and justice just as much as sustainability.
This is the first year that the Earth Day Festival has been a two-day event. After holding online events and postponing the festival in 2020 due to COVID-19, the coalition decided to spread the event over two days this year.
At the Party for the Planet event on Saturday, festival-goers watched "Eco Films" at Shakespeare's and musical performances in Peace Park and at Sub Shop.