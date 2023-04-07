East Walnut Street between North William Street and Old 63 North will be closed from April 10 to 24 for road repairs.

During construction, traffic will be detoured around the closure onto East Broadway.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you