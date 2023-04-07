East Walnut Street between North William Street and Old 63 North will be closed from April 10 to 24 for road repairs.
During construction, traffic will be detoured around the closure onto East Broadway.
The closure is a part of the East Walnut resurfacing project, which is anticipated to last until July. The project area covers about 2,700 feet, which begins at College Avenue and ends at Old Highway 63.
Lane closures and restrictions will continue to be required along East Walnut Street throughout the remainder of the project.
The section will reopen at 7 a.m on Monday, April 24, depending on weather conditions.
