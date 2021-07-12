Restaurant Week will be double the fun this year, according to the event's Facebook page. The annual local tasting, hosted by The District, will simultaneously showcase unique beverages as well as food in its 2021 festivities.
From Monday through Sunday, participating establishments will feature specialty menus, drinks and deals.
Participants can get a passport to fill out from restaurants and bars including:
- 11Eleven.
- 44 Canteen.
- 9th Street Public House.
- Addison's.
- Billiards on Broadway.
- Cherry Street Cellar.
- DogMaster Distillery.
- Glenn's Cafe.
- Gunter Hans.
- Nourish Cafe & Market.
- On The Rocks.
- Sagua La Grande Cuban Cafe.
- Sake Japanese Bistro and Bar.
- Scott's Baked Goods.
- Shiloh Bar & Grill.
- Sycamore.
- Tellers Gallery & Bar.
- The Roof.
Foodies who get a stamp at each participating establishment will be entered to win over $100 in District gift cards.
In February, the District hosted a socially distanced version of the event that highlighted the participating restaurants' carryout and delivery options.
More information can be found on the District's website.