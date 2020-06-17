EatWell, A Natural Food Store owned by Schnucks, will open at 7 a.m. next Wednesday at the site of the former Lucky’s Market.
EatWell is to open at 111 S. Providence Road, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, according to a news release from Schnuck Markets Inc.
EatWell will feature health and wellness, natural foods and some specialty treats. Customers can enjoy a variety of selections, including grass-fed beef, sustainable seafood, deli meats, wine and a variety of beverages, according to the news release.
The store will reserve the first hour of each Wednesday for senior customers and those at a higher risk of COVID-19 because of underlying medical conditions. Customers are encouraged to follow safety guidelines prompted by COVID-19 when visiting the store, according to the company.
“I’m excited for our customers to discover all that we have in store for them at EatWell, including organic produce, a natural living section, freshly-squeezed juices, as well as clean-label indulgences,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in the news release.
“EatWell will also have unique features such as full-service sushi and ramen bars open for lunch and dinner,” he said.
EatWell will employ approximately 80 people, most of whom came from the former Lucky’s store. EatWell will be the second Schnucks-owned store in Columbia, the first one being located at 1400 Forum Blvd., according to the news release.