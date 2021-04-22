EatWell grocery store announced that it would partner with the University of Missouri's Tiger Pantry to provide monthly food donations.
Pantry volunteers and EatWell staff will be at the store on 111 S Providence Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday to talk with customers about donating personal care items, according to a news release.
“This partnership lets us truly nourish people’s lives right here in the community we serve,” said Chuck Murphy, EatWell store manager.
Tiger Pantry provides food and other important necessities to students, faculty and staff of the university and MU Health while creating volunteer opportunities for students. The pantry helps more than 1,000 people a semester.
“Tiger Pantry is very excited for this partnership with EatWell to expand our nutritional offerings,” said Brady Peters, Tiger Pantry student director.
EatWell is a Schnucks-owned grocery store that opened on Providence in June of 2020. The store replaced Lucky’s Market.
“By working with partners such as EatWell,” Peters said, “Tiger Pantry can better serve and meet the needs of individuals experiencing food insecurity in the Mizzou community.”