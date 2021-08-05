Former State Sen. Ed Emery, who is running for U.S. Congress in the 4th Congressional District, is recovering at University Hospital in Columbia from a heart episode.
A news release from his campaign said Emery was speaking at an event hosted by the Randolph County Republican Women in Moberly on Tuesday evening when he collapsed from a heart episode and was taken to the hospital.
The release noted that Emery’s wife, Rebecca, is with him at the hospital, and the couple appreciates well-wishes she has received for her husband’s recovery.
Emery, 71, served eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives and eight years in the Missouri Senate.
Emery is seeking the seat held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who’s running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Roy Blunt. Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.