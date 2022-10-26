For those that knew him, to say that Ed Johnson was kind is an understatement. He was kind but he was also so much more.
He loved listening to people and making connections. He loved talking to his customers and befriending them. He loved his family, his community and above all, he loved helping others.
One place where Johnson built connections with people was the diner. With a long career in hospitality, he first ran a small diner from 1977 to 1984 on Garth Avenue called Guy’s Diner. In 1989, he started operating the Broadway Diner, which has since become a staple food spot in Columbia.
But Johnson made the Broadway Diner more than just a place for hearty meals, he made it a place for people to form bonds.
Johnson, owner of Broadway Diner, died Oct. 21 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 84 years old.
For friends and family, memories about Johnson usually revolve around his involvement with the community. When remembering him, Johnson’s son said there were a thousand instances where he thought about others before thinking about himself.
“He collected people and collected friends,” Dave Johnson, his son, said. “And from everywhere, from every demographic, from every background, from everything, he will find commonality and friendship and build long-lasting relationships.”
Dave Johnson has now taken over ownership of the Broadway Diner.
Ed Johnson was a hard worker, but that also meant he couldn’t be there for every ball game with his kids. Despite that, he was still proud of them.
And though he wasn’t the type of dad to teach his kids how to play sports or fish, he taught them to be compassionate, Dave Johnson said.
“But he taught us, instead, how to see the world differently and see needs and understand other people’s points of view,” he said.
Ed Johnson also taught his son the business of running a diner. Except for one vital part, Dave Johnson said.
“(He) taught me how to do every part of this business except for how to run it without him,” he said.
Ed Johnson was also someone who had a special way of caring and connecting with others, and people from all walks of life loved him.
It was the same for his staff. The workers at the Broadway Diner weren’t just staff, Johnson cared for them like family.
Ron Magruder, a Broadway Diner regular since 1989, described Johnson as a “great person, lots of fun,” and someone who was hard working and smart.
“He’ll be missed by a lot of people, he truly will because he was good to a lot of people,” Magruder said.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church.