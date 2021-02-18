Ed Scavone named CEO of Central Bank of Boone County
Ed Scavone was made the new chief executive officer of the Central Bank of Boone County by the board of directors Wednesday.
Scavone is taking over the CEO position from Steve Erdel, who will remain on the board of directors as a chairperson. Erdel is retiring later this year, said Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing at Central Bank of Boone County
According to a news release, Scavone joined the bank as a commercial loan officer in 2000 after serving with the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration in accounting.
“All of us who’ve worked with him over the years knew that he was the kind of person that would really be a wonderful leader for the organization,” Wilkerson said.
Scavone is also a trustee of the State Historical Society of Missouri, a member on the Executive Board of the Great Lakes Council and on the board of Central Missouri Sheltered Enterprises.
Scavone was named president of the bank in July .
Winter weather delays COVID-19 vaccinations
All of this weekend’s COVID-19 vaccinations are postponed because of the weather, MU Health Care announced Thursday. MU Health Care already postponed its vaccination event scheduled for Friday, the Missourian reported. Now, Sunday’s has been postponed as well.
People scheduled to receive their initial dose of the Moderna vaccine Friday or Sunday at the Faurot Field vaccination site have had their appointments postponed, according to a news release.
The problem lies in weather-related shipping delays. Because of the snowstorm, MU Health Care has yet to receive the 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that were expected this week.
“We are still awaiting confirmation on when the Moderna shipment will arrive, so we will wait to reschedule those signed up for Friday and Sunday until we know for sure when to expect those doses,” Brad Myers, MU Health Care director of Pharmacy and Laboratory Services, said in the release. “Those with appointments this week should know we will reach out to reschedule their appointment to ensure they receive the vaccine.”
Those scheduled to receive their second Pfizer dose Friday will be able to receive it as normal. Those vaccines were unaffected.
One death and 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
One person in the 80-plus age group died of COVID-19 Thursday and there were 41 new cases recorded, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Boone County to 75. There are now 187 active cases of the virus in the county.
There were 35 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the county Thursday, according to the county’s information hub. Fourteen of those patients were in the ICU, and five were on ventilators.
The county’s hospitals were at a green status Thursday, meaning they are operating within their licensed bed capacities and are accepting patient transfers.
Stephens Lake, Cosmo-Bethel closed for ice skating, ice fishing, respectively
Just days after lake ice had become thick enough for ice skating and ice fishing locally, Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that the activities were being shut down.
Parks & Rec had recently given the go-ahead for ice skating at Stephens Lake Park and ice fishing at Cosmo-Bethel Park, but “the new layer of snow has acted as insulation, causing slushiness and decreased ice depth” and making conditions unsafe, Parks & Rec announced in a news release.
According to the release, signs are up at both parks to warn those interested that the lakes are no longer open for skating and fishing.
For more information, contact Parks & Rec at 573-874-7460.
Appeals court: Police search was ‘warrantless intrusion’
ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a gun-drawn police search of a St. Louis County home constituted a “severe, warrantless intrusion.”
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Tuesday. At issue was a search in 2016 in which St. Louis County officers entered a Ballwin home searching for someone who skipped out on cab fare.
ACLU of Missouri attorney Anthony Rothert called it “a nightmare for this family and something that is not supposed to happen in this country.”
The ruling allows a 2017 lawsuit to go to trial.
Jon Luer and Andrea Steinebach awoke about 3 a.m. on July 10, 2016, to find armed officers in their hallway. The court opinion said the two officers took Luer’s stepson, who also was in the home, to let the cab driver look at him. The officers left after deciding he was not the suspect.
