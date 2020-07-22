Ed Scavone has been named the incoming president and chief operations officer of the Central Bank of Boone County by the bank's board of directors.
Scavone, who is now the bank's executive vice president for commercial lending, was elected during the board's Tuesday meeting.
The board also announced the appointment of Joe Henderson as its vice chairman.
"We are very lucky to have Joe Henderson on board for the next few months to work with Ed Scavone before Joe assumes his new position as chief credit officer for Central Bank of Boone County," Board Chairman Steve Erdel said in a news release. "Ed has a long and distinguished career here at the bank, and the board was confident that his leadership will continue our strong tradition of community banking."
Scavone started at Central Bank of Boone County as a commercial loan officer in 2000.