Hassan Kwame Jeffries believes that students learn by holding history in their hands.
“Education is critical, but education isn’t enough. It’s a beginning, people have to know and understand this,” Jeffries, an associate professor at Ohio State University, said at the Teaching Black History Conference.
Jeffries was one of many speakers who attended the two-day conference at Muriel W. Battle High School in Columbia.
He shared his experiences in his lecture “Teaching hard history during hard times” Saturday morning, the second day of the conference.
Around 160 teaching professionals attended, from kindergarten teachers to college professors.
Jeffries emphasized to educators that they should teach through experiential learning, not just books, to give students a deeper understanding of the history of racism.
The knowledge gained from a book alone does not teach students the history of racism properly, he said.
He said the Bill of Rights is a fundamental aspect of our democracy and rests on a foundation made by enslaved children. To teach about the Bill of Rights, Jeffries took his students to James Madison’s Montpelier, the former president’s plantation.
“I wanted our students to understand that you can’t just talk about the Bill of Rights without talking about the bricks that enslaved children will make,” he said.
Jeffries believes that racism will eventually disappear with efforts of many people, and education will play an important role.
“Education is critical, but education isn’t enough. It’s a beginning, people have to know and understand this,” he said. “We’re going to need some activism, we’re going to be some political involvement.”
In addition to lectures like Jeffries’, the conference also featured the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, which was held in Battle’s media center. The museum exhibited a collection of over 7,000 original artifacts of Black memorabilia dating from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to modern hip-hop culture.
Historical items relating to each era were on display, including photos and posters of racism.
Khalid el-Hakim, founder and curator of the museum, explained the significance of the exhibit to visitors.
“These (people) were accused of committing a crime,” he said, pointing to a picture of two men hanging from a tree. ”So, these acts of violence were taking place in public spaces, to discourage black people for speaking out, for black people to challenging the status quo in the communities that they were living in.”
El-Hakim said his exhibition is changing the way students view racism.
“I see students come through, and their perspective broadens,” he said. “They don’t have the historical context to it, then it might not mean anything to them. But once they see how prevalent it was, and how absurd it was, and how it was used in different books, then their perspective changes a little bit.”
He said wants people to walk away feeling inspired to do their own research on racism.
This is the third time el-Hakim has brought the exhibition to Columbia, and he is exhibiting all over the United States.
