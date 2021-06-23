ASHLAND — Gabe Edwards’ first training shift as a Callaway County Sheriff’s deputy in 1999 was literally a baptism of fire.
As he and a deputy were waiting to meet up with a member of the Cole County Sheriff’s Department near what was then Cedar City, a plane crashed into the sod farms nearby. Edwards hadn’t even been issued a uniform, yet he found himself on the scene of the crash for more than 24 hours.
"Honestly, nothing really surprises me anymore," said Edwards, who now serves as Ashland’s police chief. "That might be part of why I enjoy law enforcement. Just when you think you've seen everything, something crazier happens."
First appointed by Mayor Richard Sullivan last June, Edwards recently won approval for a second year as chief from Ashland’s Board of Aldermen. He took over the 14-member department following the contentious departure of Lyn Woolford and shortly before the retirement of Deputy Chief of Police Terry Toalson.
An Ashland cop since 2017, Edwards quickly set about professionalizing the department. Before Edwards arrived, he said, Ashland police officers received very little training. He now requires every officer to get field training before taking patrol shifts on their own.
"As an organization, we are only as strong as our weakest member," Edwards said. "Everybody has their strengths. Everybody has their weaknesses. Everybody has different personalities, and the fact that we can blend all these personalities together and be able to communicate effectively with each other makes us a strong, strong organization."
Edwards is most proud of the changes he’s made in the police department’s hiring process. Rather than hiring the first candidates to apply, Edwards said he's giving the department time to look for the most qualified candidates. The chief even took on patrol shifts to make that possible. He also made the background checks more thorough. He described them as "moderately invasive."
Another more cosmetic change, but one that Edwards thinks is symbolically important: replacing older, mismatched patrol cars with new models.
"Having them all lined up and sitting there looking the same, it was just awesome," Edwards said. "I know that sounds really goofy and insignificant, but it just made me really proud."
Edwards said the new cars will save money because the older ones were racking up hefty maintenance bills.
"I try to be a good steward of taxpayer money," Edwards said. "I’m trying to make good decisions for the city, at least where the police department's concerned."
Also on the chief’s to-do list: a new home for the department. Edwards is working with Sullivan and City Administrator Tony St. Romaine to find a new space. He also plans to reinstate a school resource officer, restructure the patrol setup and maybe create a position for an investigator or a dog handler.
"Chief Edwards' effective leadership is displayed in the respect and loyalty he receives from the officers who serve under him every day," Sullivan said.
Sgt. Andrew Worrall, the Police Department's spokesperson, said Edwards is "supportive of progressive thinking" and fosters an attitude "that we shouldn't do things the way we've done it, just because it's always how it's been done."
"He certainly has a vision of making our department better and policing better," Worrall said. "So who wouldn't want to work with somebody that thinks that way?"
Ashland is a bedroom community, where most residents live in Ashland and work elsewhere, like Columbia. The small but growing population has a relatively low crime rate and supports its police force, Edwards said.
"Being able to have the support of the community and everything is something to be really proud of and something that we cherish and don't want to lose," Edwards said.
One way Edwards facilitates that relationship is by encouraging transparency, he said. The department is increasingly active on social media, posting about every felony arrest to keep the community informed and encourage communication. Edwards is also always happy to talk with residents.
"I may not have a lot of time to give up for a lot of things," Edwards said. "But if it goes a long way in developing that trust with the community, if I have a clear line, open line of communication with folks, we can sit down (together)."
Edwards got his inspiration for his career at a young age. His father was a police officer and was close friends with the police chief of Montgomery City.
"It's just something from a very young age that I thought I wanted to do," Edwards said. "And so as soon as I was old enough to go to the police academy, I put myself through and never looked back."
In addition to his stint at the Callaway County Sheriff’s Department, Edwards also worked for the Hallsville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department before starting as a patrol officer in Ashland.
He describes the work as "99% boredom and 1% sheer terror." But he wouldn’t trade it for anything.
"I'm just passionate because I chose this career for a reason, and I've stayed in it for a reason," Edwards said. "It's been rewarding, it's been stressful, but it's probably one of the most interesting jobs that you'll ever have."