Maintenance to the Eighth and Cherry Parking Garage is scheduled to start Monday, weather permitting.
PULLMAN, a Columbia Public Works contractor, will be cleaning smoke damage from a vehicle fire that occurred Jan. 25, 2019, according to a press release from the city.
Maintenance is scheduled to be completed on May 6, also depending on weather.
Beginning Friday, signs will be placed indicating which permit spaces on the second floor of the garage at 14 S. Eighth St. will be blocked to allow for maintenance, the city said.
Permit holders may park in hourly spaces if permit space is not available. The sidewalk on the Cherry Street side of the garage will be blocked off on May 5-6, according to the release. Vehicles will still have access to the garage’s entrance during this time.
All City of Columbia parking enforcement has been suspended until further notice.