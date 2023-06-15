The Eighth and Cherry parking garage will close at 8 a.m. June 22 to allow for repair and maintenance work.
The parking garage, located at 14 S. Eighth St., is projected to reopen by Aug. 11, according to a City of Columbia Public Works news release.
Western Waterproofing, a contractor for the Public Works department, will repair and waterproof the concrete driving lanes in the garage. Other tasks include painting the interior, deep cleaning and restriping the floors.
To ensure accessibility for people with disabilities, the city will add another on-street American Disabilities Act parking space near the garage entrance.
Drivers with Eighth and Cherry hang tag permits can park in permit sections of 10th and Cherry or Sixth and Cherry parking garages, according to the release.
Permit holders will receive a notification email from Public Works and closure signs will be posted at the entrance. Hourly parking will be available in other garages and at street meters.
Eighth and Cherry is the oldest downtown parking facility in Columbia, according to the release. The Public Works department said parking fee revenue will pay for the $300,000 project.
There are plans to repair the garage’s roof and add LED lights throughout the interior. Those upgrades will be scheduled separately and won’t require closure of the garage, according to the release.