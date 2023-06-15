The Eighth and Cherry parking garage will close at 8 a.m. June 22 to allow for repair and maintenance work.

The parking garage, located at 14 S. Eighth St., is projected to reopen by Aug. 11, according to a City of Columbia Public Works news release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.