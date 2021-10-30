Among items for Columbia City Council consideration Monday are issues relating to electric vehicles, new fire stations, Logboat Brewery expansion and an approach to redrawing ward lines.
Electric vehicle charging
The council is expected to approve funding for a new electric vehicle charging station. The majority of the cost will be covered by the Volkswagen emission settlement. The city of Columbia is proposed to cover 20% of the cost or up to $50,000.
In 2016, a case that claimed Volkswagen violated the Clean Air Act was settled. The company paid $2.9 billion to a national environmental mitigation trust fund. Missouri got $41 million, and it’s managed by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MDNR awarded funding to SuperSonic Transportation to build a four-car charging station at 1401 Creekwood Parkway. The station will have “fast chargers” that allow cars to charge in 40 minutes. The estimated cost for the station is $424,091.
This summer, Gov. Mike Parson approved the construction of electric vehicle charging stations in Missouri state parks.
Fire Station 11 construction
Fire Station 11 is expected to gain approval from council to start construction.
Council’s approval would mean ground can be broken for the station in the Deerfield Ridge Subdivision in southwest Columbia, north of the intersection of Scott Boulevard and State Route K.
Council previously authorized the state lot to be purchased and the hiring of architects.
The Columbia Missourian previously reported the new station will include a 10,000 square-foot building with three apparatus bays, living spaces and a police substation.
The total project investment is $2.5 million funded with Capital Improvement Sales tax.
On Thursday, Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said a 2018 Fire Department risk assessment determined, based on run volume, that east and southwest Columbia would benefit most from new fire stations.
Airport parking
Council will take public comment and discussion for construction of a new parking lot at the Columbia Regional Airport.
The parking lot is part of the airport’s expansion, which includes a new runway and terminal. Airport Manager Mike Parks said staff is asking the city council for permission to move forward so they can design the parking lot.
“We’re probably looking at designing the parking lot as soon as possible then starting construction next year,” said Parks.
The new lot will include 93 standard parking spaces and six American Disability Act spaces.
Logboat Expansion
Logboat Brewery will likely get the go-ahead for expanding its tasting room and bar.
The new tasting room and bar would be 7,550 square feet. The local brewery also is planning a 12,000-square-foot expansion of its production and warehouse area.
Previously council recommended approval of the permit subject to seven conditions.
Ward lines
Council is expected to vote on establishing a ward reapportionment committee to redraw the lines based on the 2020 U.S. Census. The committee would submit its recommendation no later than Feb. 15.
The ward lines will not be redrawn before the April elections. The city is required to review and redraw districts every 10 years when new census data is released. The goal is to ensure that equal populations are distributed throughout the districts.
A concern raised at the previous council meeting was that any new ward lines be drawn so as not to split up neighborhoods.
VidWest
VidWest, formerly Columbia Access Television (CAT), might get a new contract with the city Monday night. VidWest has been at council advocating for more funding since 2020.
CAT shut down in 2019, but the council approved a contract giving $35,000 and all of CAT’s equipment to VidWest to take over and revive operations.
VidWest was unable to provide public cable television in the last year, citing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic and Mediacom failing to provide necessary fiber connection to their studio. That has delayed action on the city making any additional service contracts with VidWest.
“Public-access media is a very important component of a well-functioning democracy,” Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas said.
“A community media center which provides training and production equipment in combination with a cable or internet broadcasting channel can elevate the voices of hundreds of residents whose ideas and positions would otherwise be unheard,” he added.
Thomas has been notably supportive of VidWest in the past, along with First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler. Thomas said he is hopeful the council will approve a contract with VidWest for 2021-2022 during Monday’s meeting.
Other items
Council will discuss changing the Columbia City Code relating to police officer disciplinary review process. These changes come after Gov. Parson signed into law Senate Bill 26, which contains a police bill of rights.
In addition, in an effort to make City Council more accessible, the Disabilities Commission has proposed a trial period for virtual meetings. The Broadband Task Force, Disabilities Commission and Youth Advisory Council will test virtual meetings during a six-month period.