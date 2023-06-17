Columbia residents can expect an electric rate increase beginning July 1 if the City Council follows through on a vote scheduled for Tuesday.
City staff is recommending a 6.9% rate increase, bringing in a projected additional $8.3 million annually.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Columbia residents can expect an electric rate increase beginning July 1 if the City Council follows through on a vote scheduled for Tuesday.
City staff is recommending a 6.9% rate increase, bringing in a projected additional $8.3 million annually.
The revenue increase is necessary to address an increase in operation and maintenance expenses, maintain cash reserve levels and ensure adequate debt coverage for the Water and Electric fund, according to a staff memo to the council.
The proposal attempts to set electric bills in a way that recovers the cost of providing service to each class of customer and to prevent some customer classes from subsidizing others.
The new rate structure was proposed by consulting firm Prime, LLC and presented to the council in early March according to previous Missourian reporting.
The council will also vote to authorize the purchase of two lots in the El Chaparral subdivision for the construction of Fire Station 10, which will serve eastern Columbia.
The site was originally planned to sit at the corner of St. Charles Road and East Richland Road. Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the original site is no longer being pursued because it would require substantial amounts of roadwork reconstruction.
The new site, located at 1020 El Chaparral Ave., will be better suited to assist the department in meeting its four-minute response time goals, he said. This relocation is not expected to cause any delays in the plan, Farr said.
A plan to split costs with the University of Missouri for the construction and repair of curb ramps along portions of campus sidewalks in Greek Town will be presented to the council.
The proposal would authorize the construction of a new sidewalk along Curtis Avenue to reduce sidewalk gaps, according to a staff memo to the council.
It would also repair existing sidewalk sections and curb ramps that are not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act along Rollins Street, Burnam Avenue, Kentucky Boulevard, Curtis Avenue, Richmond Avenue and Tiger Avenue. These new sidewalks would be at least 5 feet wide.
Construction for the project is anticipated to be completed this summer. The cost of the project is $334,200, with the city's share projected at $167,100, according to the memo.
City and County Government reporter. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.