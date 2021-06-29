Electric vehicles are the future, but is Columbia ready for them?

Anticipating the eventual shift from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric cars, Columbia now has 25 charging points scattered throughout the city with more on the way.
Nearly every automaker is shifting to electric cars, which could constitute a quarter of new car sales by 2035, analysts say. To assure car buyers that stations are positioned conveniently for travel, Columbia is ramping up logistics plans with Tesla, Blink Charging, ChargePoint and other companies that provide the necessary equipment and services.
Electric vehicles are powered by a battery-powered motor rather than a fuel-combustion engine. The vehicle uses a large traction battery pack that must be plugged into a wall outlet or charging point to run, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. A hybrid combines an electric motor with a gas-fueled engine.
Electric vehicles that use a J1772 plug, the standard connection on North American vehicles, can typically use any home or public charging station.
In Columbia, a number of charging stations have been placed at car dealerships, including Joe Machens Nissan and BMW lots and the Machens lot on Vandiver Drive. Charging stations can also be found at the Holiday Inn on Port Way, the Tiger Hotel, the Broadway Shopping Center and elsewhere.
Another station that will soon be added has been funded by the state through the environmental mitigation settlement with Volkswagen to compensate for illegal emissions.
Stations in Missouri
Nearly 2,500 charging stations have already been installed across the state, according to PlugShare, an app that locates charging points for drivers.
“I think Missouri is moving in a direction as good as any state,” said James Owen, executive director of Renew Missouri, which promotes renewable energy and energy efficiency.
Getting up to speed on infrastructure to support electric vehicles is key, but finding a balance between the number of cars and the number of charging stations is tricky.
“We are in a policy conundrum where the question is, ‘Will people buying more electric vehicles lead to more charging stations, or are not enough charging stations leading to people not buying electric vehicles?’” Owen said.
Despite the push to install stations, potential electric car buyers remain anxious. They’re concerned about the availability of charging points while traveling, the amount of charging time required and the driving range.
According to a survey conducted by J.D. Power, range anxiety is the No. 1 issue for consumers, who worry that the electric vehicles won’t have sufficient range to reach a destination.
Consumer anxiety
It can take as little as 30 minutes to charge an electric car or more than 12 hours, depending on the size of the battery and the speed of the charging point. Because it takes eight hours on average to charge from empty to full, most drivers top up a charge rather than wait until the battery is empty.
Rapid chargers can provide between 60-200 miles of range with 20-30 minutes of charging. Most vehicles max out at about 250 miles, but some Tesla models can travel up to 350 miles. Automakers claim to be working on vehicles with longer ranges and faster charging capabilities.
Three levels of charging speeds are available, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
• Level 1 chargers (110 volts) are the most basic, and almost every driver has one at home so they can power up their cars overnight. But it provides a very slow trickle of energy, and it can take hours for a car to charge.
• Level 2 (208-240 volts) chargers can power up a vehicle five to seven times faster than Level 1 chargers. This has become standard at public charging stations.
• Level 3 chargers (200-600 volts), also known as direct-current fast chargers, let consumers charge their vehicles six times faster than Level 2 chargers. Most of these stations can charge a vehicle in less than an hour, but they are less frequent.
Some public charging stations are free to use, but others may charge per kilowatt or per minute. The Tesla Supercharger at the Holiday Inn on Port Way in Columbia has eight open stations and doesn’t charge a fee (other brands of electric vehicles can use regular Tesla chargers with adapters, but they can’t connect at Supercharger stations).
Still, Sounak Chakraborty, who owns a Tesla Model 3, said more public stations are needed to cover the city.
“I’d certainly like to see more charging stations across town, because right now there’s only one on the north side,” he said.
Electric car timeline
Although electric vehicles were first envisioned and developed in the 1800s, they fell by the wayside when cheap crude oil was discovered in Texas in the mid-1800s, according to Energy.gov.
Automakers quickly began to develop fuel-powered vehicles. It took legislation to curb carbon emissions in the 1990s to really push automakers to revive the notion of the electric car.
The Toyota Prius, released in 2000, was an early option, and it became a popular, high-profile hybrid. But interest in electric vehicles really took off when Tesla Motors announced plans for a luxury all-electric sports car in 2006.
A driving range of up to 200 miles was a popular feature that attracted attention and was a signal to other automakers that it might make sense to design their own electric cars.
Tesla Motors now leads the industry in wide-scale production of electric cars, while other companies are pledging to become fully electric relatively soon — General Motors by 2035 and Ford by 2050.
Ford recently unveiled an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup, which will hit the market this year for just under $40,000.
Ford already has at least eight other electric models, among them the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Fusion Hybrid and Fusion Plug-in Hybrid, the Ford Escape Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid, the Ford Explorer Limited and the E-Transit, a commercial van.
Increased production of electric vehicles has been driven largely by urgent climate change issues. Electric vehicles would play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions, and Columbia wants to claim a stake in the game.
Ashlyn Sherman, a spokesperson for the Columbia’s Department of Public Works Department, said the city is seriously looking at additional charging stations.
“Public Works is already speaking to a company about putting in more electric charging stations,” she said. ‘”We are anticipating that [electric charging stations] are going to be a demand in the future by the public.”