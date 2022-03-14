An electrical malfunction caused $30,000 in damage, but no injuries at a downtown fire Monday evening.

Crews from the Columbia Fire Department responded to calls of a fire on the exterior of a residence in the 400 block of North Eighth Street around 5:43 p.m. Monday evening.

Crews saw light smoke coming from the outside of the building upon arrival, according to a news release from the department. They set up a preconnected hose line to extinguish the flames and had the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

A fire marshal was called to the scene and determined the cause to be a "malfunction in an electrical source."

CFD recommends replacing smoke alarm batteries twice a year, at the same time you fix your clocks for daylight saving time. That means residents should be changing batteries this week in light of Sunday's time change.

  • Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

