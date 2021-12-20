MU School of Journalism Professor Elizabeth Conner Stephens will step into the executive editor role at the Columbia Missourian on Jan. 16.
"I'm excited," Stephens said of her new role. "I think we already make good journalism, so I want to continue to do that, but I also want to continue to bring a more community focus."
Announcing the selection, School of Journalism Dean David Kurpius said, “Stephens brings an ideal mixture of comprehensive newsroom experience, a strong sense of the community and proven leadership skills to this position.
“She has demonstrated she has what it takes to serve our students, our community and the industry at large in this crucial role,” he added.
Stephens said her personal connection to the Missourian makes the new position even more special for her.
"This is the newsroom where I learned how to do journalism," Stephens said, emphasizing her enthusiasm to work with students.
"And in my ten years since coming back, (Columbia) has been my home," she added. "This is my community, so it's really exciting to lead this community paper."
The position opened in July when former editor Ruby Bailey left to take a position as the opinion and engagement editor at the Indianapolis Star. Mark Horvit has held the interim position ever since.
Stephens received her bachelor's degree from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2005 before heading to the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Georgia. There, she became the copy desk chief in less than three years.
She worked at several finance and law publications before returning to the Missourian in 2011 as a visiting editor. She then earned her master's degree from MU in 2014 and joined the faculty full time. Since, she has worked to spearhead the Columbia Missourian Progress Awards, and she became the Missourian's digital editor in 2020.
Stephens also will be the Missouri Community Newspaper Management Chair, a position that will allow her to work to bolster local newspapers across the state. She said she hopes the Missourian can become "an example and a resource" for papers statewide.
Mark Massen, executive editor of the Missouri Press Association, said that he "couldn't be happier with her selection."
“Stephens has proven that she is the most qualified choice to be the next executive editor of the Missourian,” Massen said in a press release from the Journalism School. “In her role as chair, I can tell you that Missouri newspapers are looking forward to her innovative concepts and presentations."