Joseph Elledge has been charged with first-degree murder, according to online court documents. Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight filed the charge Wednesday afternoon.
Two probable cause statements have been filed in relation to the murder charge, according to online documents; neither was available Wednesday.
Elledge, 24, is the primary suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, 28, whom he reported missing in October.
Mengqi Ji Elledge’s body has not been found, and the Columbia Police Department will continue its search efforts in the area of the Lamine River, Police Department spokesperson Brittany Hilderbrand wrote in an email Feb. 7.
Knight has not revealed his prosecution strategy, but legal experts say that prosecuting a murder without a body is possible, it just creates extra challenges for the state, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Joseph Elledge has been held on child abuse charges since Oct. 25. He faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of abuse or neglect of a child for bruising found on the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. A motion hearing in that case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The trial for the child abuse charges has not been scheduled. However, legal expert Ben Trachtenberg of the MU School of Law said he believed Knight was going to use that trial as a proxy case to get information about Mengqi Ji Elledge’s disappearance, according to previous Missourian reporting.