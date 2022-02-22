Joseph Elledge, who was convicted in November of killing his wife, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three charges of child abuse related to the treatment of his daughter.
As part of the plea agreement, the state will not pursue any additional charges against Elledge. His sentence adds 10 years to the 28-year sentence he received in January after he was convicted of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji.
Elledge told Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane that he was guilty of child abuse or neglect, endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault.
Crane's final words to Elledge on Tuesday were, "Good luck to you. That's it."
Elledge's criminal history began on Oct. 10, 2019, when reported his wife missing. He briefly had custody of his then-1-year-old daughter before he was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with child abuse and neglect.
The abuse charges were tied to a February 2019 incident when bruise marks were discovered on the child's buttocks. The state then argued for a charge of child endangerment for separating the child from her mother and thus putting her at risk.
At the time, Elledge was also under investigation in connection with the disappearance of his wife. He wasn't arrested for murder until Feb. 28, 2020, and Ji's body wasn't found until March 25, 2021.
He remained in Boone County Jail throughout the investigation until he was convicted of murder during a 10-day trial in November.
Under the plea agreement, he will be credited with time served after spending more than two years in the county jail.
He is now incarcerated in the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, a maximum-security prison for men.