Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight and Joseph Elledge's defense attorney, John O'Connor, sparred at a hearing Thursday morning over whether O'Connor was deliberately delaying his client's trial.
Elledge was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Mengqi Ji, 28. He has been in jail since October on two child abuse charges— child abuse and neglect and endangering the welfare of a child— related to bruising found on the couple's 1-year-old daughter.
Knight said he was dropping one of two charges of endangering the welfare of a child sometime Thursday but would be seeking a third-degree domestic assault charge against Elledge.
Boone County Circuit Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs proposed April 6 as Elledge's trial date on the child abuse charges, but O'Connor said he would not be prepared by then to go to trial.
"This is a murder case disguised as a class D felony," O'Connor said, alluding to Knight's declaration in a February hearing that he intended to prove that Elledge killed his wife.
But Knight said O'Connor was "manufacturing a conflict" by scheduling one of his other cases for the same date, April 6. Knight said in all his years practicing law, he'd never seen anything like it.
O’Connor readily admitted he had done exactly that when he asked a Jackson County prosecutor to agree to a trial date of April 6. But he told the judge that he did so in the best interest of his client.
"No attorney can ethically try a murder case in three months and a week," O'Connor said.
He said he still has to interview more than 50 witnesses and pointed out that Knight was still filing evidence. But, O’Connor added, “I’ll deal with it, I’m a big boy.”
Knight said he pushed for April 6 because one of the state's key witnesses, Mengqi Ji's mother, Ke Ren, may have to return to China by April 15. Ke Ren has been in the United States since October when her daughter was reported missing. Her six-month visa expires April 15.
O’Connor presented a letter of opinion from an immigration attorney that said that Mengqi Ji's mother need only fill out a request to remain in the country for six more months. He said that given the circumstances, he was almost certain she would receive the extension.
However Knight argued the extension is not guaranteed and could harm the state's case if she were to be sent back to China.
Jacobs urged the attorneys to work together.
"It's understandable there are high emotions on both sides," Jacobs said. "I expect both sides to maintain professionalism."
The jury will be selected from a pool of 100 people in Warren County, as the result of a motion this month by the defense.