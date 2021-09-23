After fierce exchanges between two opposing attorneys Thursday, 13th Circuit Court Judge Brouck Jacobs reinforced the Nov. 1 date for the beginning of Joseph Elledge's trial.
"I am going to deny the motion to continue," Jacobs announced. "We remain set to stand trial Nov. 1."
The argument in court centered around the volume of evidence and the number of witnesses expected when Elledge stands trial for the first-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji. She disappeared in October 2019, and her body was discovered March 25 in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
Prosecutor Dan Knight recently filed 1,500 pages of material and the names of 12 additional witnesses, Elledge's defense attorney Scott Rosenblum told Jacobs.
"We have multiple attorneys pursuing the case, but it's a lot of material to respond to," Rosenblum said. "He is trying the case he wants, and we are trying to respond."
He had asked that the trial be postponed to give his office time to evaluate the new information.
Knight told Jacobs that the state is opposed to this. He said he has subpoenaed at least 180 witnesses who are managing their schedules and expecting the Nov. 1 trial date.
The state has moved quickly to disclose the discovery to the defense, Knight said.
One of the issues debated Thursday was introducing additional evidence five weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin. Rosenblum seemed frustrated by the accumulation of experts and evidence.
In May, Knight asked Jacobs to allow over nine hours of recordings between Elledge and Ji to be admitted as evidence. Elledge had recorded 10 audio files, and Ji had secretly recorded two.
Knight argued in a 66-page brief that the recordings were crucial to the state's case because the evidence showed that Elledge was trying to emotionally manipulate and gaslight Ji. The court granted this request Aug. 4, finding that the recordings were relevant.
Knight was also granted approval for an out-of-state subpoena Aug. 20 for a former reporter who had interviewed the defendant in 2019. During the same hearing, both parties agreed the trial is likely to take two weeks.
Elledge appeared Thursday by Webex. A pre-trial conference was set for Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m.