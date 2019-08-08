Ellis Library was briefly evacuated around noon Thursday after potentially dangerous chemicals were leaked from an air conditioning unit in the library basement.

MU Police Department officers and Columbia firefighters responded to the incident. No one was injured, said Sheena Rice, outreach manager for the MU News Bureau. 

Sara Diedrich, MU police spokesperson, said employees were moving the old air conditioning unit that leaked the chemicals, which set off the fire alarm. Diedrich said she is not aware of any damage to library property.

Emergency responders left and students began to return to the library around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. 

  • Summer 2019 General Assignment Reporter. Spring 2019 Staff Photographer. I'm a graduate student on the photojournalism track. You can reach me at jeffreyzide@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

