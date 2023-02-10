Due to emergency repairs, a southbound lane on the U.S. 63 bridge over Interstate 70 will be closed beginning Sunday at 8 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The closure will continue until crews finish the emergency bridge maintenance. Crews will work continuously until the repairs are complete.
Derek Lepper, the Central District bridge engineer for MoDOT, said the driving lane will be closed for half the repair. Once that is finished, the passing lane will close for the second half of work, so there will always be one southbound lane open on U.S. 63 during the repair.
Lepper said there is no danger to drivers traveling on the bridge.
The department became aware that an expansion joint on the bridge was making noise, he added. A recent inspection revealed a loose slide plate, which Lepper said needs to be repaired as soon as possible.
"It's not detrimental to the bridge," Lepper said. "It's more for ride quality."
MoDOT expects that both southbound lanes will be reopened by next Thursday, if the weather allows.