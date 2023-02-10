Due to emergency repairs, a southbound lane on the U.S. 63 bridge over Interstate 70 will be closed beginning Sunday at 8 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure will continue until crews finish the emergency bridge maintenance. Crews will work continuously until the repairs are complete.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

