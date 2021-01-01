While businesses and offices are closed on New Year's Day, emergency shelters remained open.
Although the city typically offers several warming centers for people to take shelter from winter weather, its facilities closed Friday.
However, emergency shelters around Columbia remained open for the holiday.
The Salvation Army Harbor House emergency shelter, 602 N Ann St., is open all day Friday.
True North is open 24/7 every week of the year for victims of domestic and sexual violence fleeing abusive situations. Call (573) 875-1370 for more information.
Rainbow House, 1611 Towne Dr., has an emergency shelter open New Year's Day for children and youth in need.
St. Francis House, 901 Rangeline St., will offer food from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Welcome Home, 2120 Business Loop 70 E., is open for veterans until 5 p.m. Friday.
Room at the Inn will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 14.
Contact information for these locations is available on the City of Columbia website.