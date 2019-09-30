A House of Chow employee allegedly stabbed a coworker with a pocket knife after arguing with him Saturday night, according to Columbia police. He is also accused of injuring a person who tried to intervene.
Dengcheng "David" Chen, 29, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police officers were dispatched to House of Chow, 2101 W. Broadway, Suite O, on Saturday at 9:23 p.m., Columbia police officer Shawn Claypool wrote in a probable cause statement.
One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries that included two stab wounds to his right side, two in the back and two to his right arm, Claypool wrote. The person who tried to intervene suffered a hand wound, and Chen also suffered an injury to his right hand, the statement said.
Chen and his coworker had not been getting along before the attack. The coworker had called him "animal" numerous times over the past year, Claypool wrote.
All three people were taken to a local emergency room. Chen was released from the hospital and was in the Boone County Jail Monday morning. He appeared in court Monday afternoon, but Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzalez rescheduled his arraignment for Tuesday when she learned he did not understand English and would need an interpreter.