En plein air Shakespeare performance makes a splash

What might be a typical Shakespeare in the Park event takes a plunge instead with GreenHouse Theatre Project’s production of “LAKE//SHAKES,” which opened Thursday night.
A continuance of artistic director Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri’s 2021 COVID-safe outdoor season, the show is an hourlong presentation of scenes from five Shakespeare plays — all performed in a local, privately owned lake.
Going south on Highway 63, left on a country road, past cornfields, onto gravel paths and into the woods, the journey to the lake takes visitors away from the normal hustle and bustle and into a secluded nature area. The lake is on private property owned by GreenHouse board members Abby Arauz and Jack Chase.
The sylvan setting and break from reality is heightened by the selected scenes: dreamy visions that appear in the water, on the shore, in boats and on a dock.
Palmieri chose moments from five plays that would be enhanced by the water. “Twelfth Night” and “The Tempest” famously center around waterways and oceans, but scenes selected from “Romeo and Juliet,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” take on new shapes in the unusual setting.
“It just makes the performance really come to life,” Palmieri said, “when the actors are thrust in these site-specific spaces where anything can happen.”
And indeed, the stage takes on an active role itself in the performance.
“It was so active. It took us places we didn’t expect to go,” actor Ian Matthew Sobule joked after Monday’s rehearsal.
The lake is surrounded by sloping shores and a thick tree line, and “the woods almost create an orchestra shell,” actor Monica Palmer said. Palmieri chose the location in part because of the acoustics provided by the trees.
This quality is on display especially when actor Richard E. Harris Jr. sings as the Fool in “Twelfth Night.” His voice echoes through the natural bowl, filling the night air with music.
More music for the performance is provided by Ruth Acuff, harpist and vocalist. Her harp sits on the dock, and when she’s not plucking strings, the wind plays instead. The breeze blows, and the strings vibrate, giving rise to a softly glowing sound.
On a less romantic note, actors also share the space with flies, frogs and even fish that nip at ankles.
Along with the unconventional location, Palmieri’s casting decisions also break with tradition.
Palmer plays Leonato and Prospero, characters typically cast as men. And Sobule takes the role of Juliet in the iconic balcony scene, reworked for a boat.
Gender-swapped casting does change the scene, Palmieri said. The actors found different material in the script that she hadn’t heard before.
Palmieri said gender-swapping roles is something she does a lot with GreenHouse productions and Shakespeare shows in particular.
“I’m not tied to the gender in Shakespeare,” she said.
Neither, it seems, was Shakespeare himself. Scholars argue that several of his characters were written to be intentionally androgynous or genderless, like Puck the fairy (“Midsummer”) or Ariel the spirit (“Tempest”).
Other characters switch gender presentation throughout their play, like Viola (“Twelfth Night”) and Julia (“Two Gentlemen of Verona”). In the present day, all-female Shakespeare companies take on every role, and historically, some actors in all-male casts specialized in playing women exclusively.
In a way, Palmieri’s version of “Romeo and Juliet” resembles the Bard’s original casting of the show.
Palmieri hopes “LAKE//SHAKES” will be a breath of fresh air for her audiences.
“I want everyone to feel like they can take like a collective deep breath and just be in this beautiful location together,” she said.
“We went a long time without being able to commune and gather and witness live theater, and so I feel like this is a gift that GreenHouse wants to give to our audiences.”
“LAKE//SHAKES” opened Thursday and runs through Sunday, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at greenhousetp.org.