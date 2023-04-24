Encampment eviction leaves residents exhausted, uncertain

At 7:30 a.m. Monday, Columbia Parks and Recreation Department trucks, police cars and a city volunteer van lined up to clear one of Columbia's largest encampments.
One of those sites included the camp site of Keyara and her partner, Jerry Venneman. Some sources at the encampment gave the Missourian only their first names.
Venneman pulled a cart stacked with two mattresses, a tent and other items that filled the space they called home. As he went, city workers and volunteers wearing neon vests passed by with shovels and rakes.
Keyara and Venneman moved everything out of their site but a bench he bought her just a few days ago. The couple had lived in the encampment less than a week, but it still took a lot of effort to move all their belongings out. They had recently been evicted from another encampment.
The couple barely slept the night before the trucks arrived.
“We didn’t go to bed,” Keyara said. “We took an hour cat nap and that’s it.”
The encampment beside Hinkson Creek that held about 30 people is the last in a string of evictions on city property. City officials have been in talks about addressing issues in encampments since the summer, spokesperson Sydney Olsen said.
Olsen added that encampments would only be evicted if an issue arises. The Hinkson Creek encampment had been the subject of a violation from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Ten to 15 residents came to the encampment after being previously evicted from other encampments, according to CoMo Mobile Aid Collective member Cat Armbrust. At least 10 people remained in the encampment Monday morning. Several had left in the days leading up to the eviction.
Armbrust said Monday was the first encampment eviction for which the group had advance notice with a set date. Residents and the aid collective had about a month's notice about the eviction. In Columbia, encampments have been cleared by the city and private property owners.
It took Tina several days to pack and move all of her belongings, including her dog Radio and her cat Snowball. She said there still wasn’t enough time to pack everything.
“There were some things that were kind of sentimental but we had to leave behind,” Tina said.
“We have been working non-stop for three days. I haven’t taken my shoes off. I haven’t slept."
At about 8 a.m., city crews began using front-end loaders to haul leftover belongings — including tents and shoes — into a garbage truck. Volunteers cleared trash from the ground.
Volunteers from the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective wore purple vests as they helped residents move out. The aid collective was unaffiliated with city volunteers.
As Tina moved the last of her belongings onto the shoulder of U.S. 63, members of the aid collective provided residents with food and water.
To volunteer Margaret McConnell, her purple vest represents the CoMo Mobile Aid's purpose in helping residents like Tina.
“We’re wearing purple vests for people, (city volunteers are) wearing green vests for the environment,” she said.
McConnell said the trash would not be such an issue if the city provided dumpsters to people living in encampments. She contested the city's argument that it lacks the resources for encampment dumpsters, and argued that emptying one once a week is an effective way of managing waste.
“CoMAC has offered to fund the city’s dumpsters and offered to check on them,” McConnell said.
Shelter options are limited for Columbia’s homeless community as the summer begins. Room at the Inn, an overnight winter shelter, closed for the season on April 1. Columbia has no low-barrier shelter open the entire year.
Tina said she did not know what her next steps entail. She said she has been too busy and too tired to think about her options for a living situation, especially since the threat of evictions on city property leave the future of encampments uncertain.
“I almost blacked out,” she said. “I’m exhausted.”