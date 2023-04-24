 Skip to main content
Encampment eviction leaves residents exhausted, uncertain

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday, Columbia Parks and Recreation Department trucks, police cars and a city volunteer van lined up to clear one of Columbia's largest encampments.

One of those sites included the camp site of Keyara and her partner, Jerry Venneman. Some sources at the encampment gave the Missourian only their first names.

Jerry Venneman and Keyara’s chickens sit in a crate

Jerry Venneman and Keyara’s chickens sit in a crate prior to being moved on Monday at the camp located near the interchange of U.S. 63 and I-70 in Columbia. Venneman said that these chickens are mostly Keyara’s pets and that they will take them to the next place that they live.
Jerry Venneman, Keyara and their dog Scooby pause

Jerry Venneman, Keyara and their dog Scooby pause while packing their camp early in the morning on Monday. The couple has been experiencing homelessness for two years and this is the second time that they have had to move in the last year.
Columbia police officers inform Keyara that everyone in the camp

Columbia police officers inform Keyara that everyone in the camp needs to get their items removed or they may be arrested for trespassing. Those in the camp were informed around 7:00 a.m. that there was machinery coming in and that they had to leave.
Catherine Armbrust talks to Tina K. as she wipes a tear

Cat Armbrust talks to Tina, wiping a tear, after the two embraced in a hug. Armbrust is a member of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and was part of the crew helping folks to remove items from the encampment.
A Bobcat skid-steer dumps items that are being cleaned up

A Bobcat skid-steer dumps items that are being cleaned up into a trailer. The city of Columbia provided a port-a-potty and lunch for city employees and volunteers assisting with the cleanup.
Cat Armbrust, Dirk Burhans and other members from CoMo Mobile Aid Collective

Cat Armbrust, Dirk Burhans and other members from CoMo Mobile Aid Collective load the belongings of a couple being evicted into a moving truck. The collective helped move personal belongings before the city and volunteers cleared the area.
Jerry Venneman and Keyara pull belongings from their camp

Jerry Venneman and Keyara pull belongings from their camp on Monday at the shoulder of U.S. 63. Keyara and Venneman finished packing items up early this morning.

