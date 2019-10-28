The principal engineer for the proposed Perche Ridge subdivision says only a small sliver of the property to be developed lies within the flood plain and that plans for the new neighborhood comply with regulations of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The 34-lot subdivision proposed by Fred Overton Development, which has been hotly debated for years, would be built on property west of the city and Perche Creek. Opponents worry it will create more runoff and compound flooding problems on Gillespie Bridge Road, which crosses Perche Creek near the site of the proposed neighborhood.
The Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the development plan Oct. 17.
The principal engineer, Tim Crockett of Crockett Engineering, said only about half an acre of the land to be developed is in the flood plain. Part of the site for which houses are planned will be elevated above the flood plain, he said.
Don Emery, the Realtor who listed the property for the previous owners, agreed with Crockett.
“I think there are a lot of misconceptions,” he said. “It makes me angry when I know the truth and it’s not being presented.”
Boone County Resource Management Director Stan Shawver said 30 of the lots Overton is proposing are outside the flood plain, while four would be within it. Those are the lots Overton plans to elevate, he said.
The zoning commission at its Oct. 17 meeting briefly discussed a letter from the Sierra Club that expressed concern about potential damage to the Perche Creek floodplain and urged the commission to halt the project.
Other groups, such as the Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition, share those concerns and also worry about emergency vehicle access to the area during flooding. The coalition also wants the county to wait until city and county planners can put together a development plan for the larger area west of Columbia, according to a news release.
“We have done everything we could to express our opposition to allowing unrestrained development in such a fragile area,” Perche Hills Neighborhood Coalition spokesperson Jana Stephens said in the news release. “It is time for Columbia and all of Boone County to understand what is at stake.”
Overton had originally planned to have a larger 54-acre tract annexed into the city and zoned for residential use. The Columbia City Council rejected that plan in December 2017 but this past June agreed to extend a sewer line to the smaller site that Overton now hopes to develop under county zoning and subdivision rules, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Boone County Commission will hold the public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.