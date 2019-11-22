An MU engineering professor hopes to begin research soon to see if electric scooters have possible safety risks, even as the Bird scooter company is about to take a hiatus from Columbia.
Carlos Sun, professor at MU School of Engineering, said he is seeking a grant to go forward with the research. He came up with the idea in the summer of 2018 when Bird scooters appeared in Columbia and on the MU campus.
Sun said the more he hears about scooter-related accidents and sees Bird riders not wearing helmets, the more he felt the research is necessary. His study, he said, would benefit not only scooter riders but also all the other road users, such as pedestrians, bicyclists and automobile drivers.
"We want to, basically, make the world safer," Sun said.
He said the research will identify if scooters have safety risks by using three tools: cameras, simulators and hospital records on scooter-related accidents.
The Columbia City Council on Monday night voted unanimously to issue a letter of support for the research so that Sun can apply for grants, attaching the letter from the city.
"The idea is actually to record the movements," Richard Stone, engineering and operations manager at the Columbia Public Works Department, said. "They're trying to get into predictive analysis and risky behavior, things that could lead to an accident or collision."
Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer said he wants to know more specifics, such as the potential locations and numbers of cameras Sun will use. Sun told the Missourian that those details won't be available until he receives a grant.
Sun said he would use pedestrian, automobile, truck, wheelchair and scooter simulators in his laboratory. He plans to have 30 to 50 people operate the simulators in front of a screen that virtually displays their transportation around the streets of Columbia. Sun said it will take several months to get his simulators ready.
The research "can help make things more efficient," Sun said. "Maybe there're better ways of approaching the Bird so that everybody gets to share the facilities and the sidewalk and be able to share that in a harmonious way."
The contract between Bird and the city of Columbia expired Friday. The city, however, is working with MU to implement a new pilot program for scooters beginning Jan. 1, according to previous Missourian reporting.