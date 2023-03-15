As part of the MU College of Engineering's Engineer’s Week festivities, royalty candidates hosted Skits & BBQ on Wednesday evening at Willie’s in Columbia. The five king and queen candidate pairings performed various skits, all related to the E-Week theme “Pat to the Future.” Audience members, largely dressed in green, ate shamrock cookies and BBQ, laughed and sang “St. Patrick was an Engineer” time and time again.

Along with other crowd members, Eliana Eubanks, left, and Mya Burken, right, sing “St. Patrick was an engineer”

Along with other crowd members, Eliana Eubanks, left, and Mya Burken, right, sing “St. Patrick was an engineer” on Wednesday at Willie's in Columbia. Roger Fales, one of the judges, said the song is a reference to the legend that the first Engineer’s Week was started when a student wrote on a chalkboard, “No classes today. St. Patrick was an engineer,” promoting students to cut classes.

John Cooke, the head of the Skits & BBQ committee, announced the skits and worked to make the evening run smoothly. Cooke, a civil engineering major, said one of his goals for the event was for people to come together and enjoy the camaraderie.

King candidate Alex Boren holds his shillelagh, temporarily featuring a Bud Light beer bottle on one of its branches, during Skits & BBQ

King candidate Alex Boren holds his shillelagh, temporarily featuring a Bud Light beer bottle on one of its branches, during Skits & BBQ on Wednesday at Willie's in Columbia. Royalty candidates embellished their shillelaghs, painting them green and gold, and decorating them with various words and symbols.
From left, MU faculty members Paul Chan, Mary Myers, Craig Kluever, Roger Fales and Steve Borgelt judge a skit

From left, MU faculty members Paul Chan, Mary Myers, Craig Kluever, Roger Fales and Steve Borgelt judge a skit during the Skits & BBQ event of Engineer’s Week on Wednesday at Willie's in Columbia. “It’s fun since I’ve been their adviser for a long time, and they obviously show that, and it means a lot,” Borgelt said. “It’s a little challenging when they mimic you, but it’s all in good fun.”
Dressed in a similar costume to that of Dr. Emmett Brown from “Back to the Future,” mechanical engineering major and Engineer’s Week King candidate Andrew Luebbert

Dressed in a similar costume to that of Dr. Emmett Brown from “Back to the Future,” mechanical engineering major and Engineer’s Week King candidate Andrew Luebbert performs in his skit on Wednesday at Willie's in Columbia. “My ideal outcome is to create a lasting, humorous impression, that no matter how rough the skit goes, if it doesn’t go entirely to plot, that we still make people laugh,” Luebbert said.
Royalty candidates host Skits & BBQ as part of Engineer’s Week on Wednesday

Royalty candidates host Skits & BBQ as part of Engineer’s Week on Wednesday at Willie's in Columbia. Students ate food, cheered and sang along throughout the five skits.
Performers in a Scooby Doo/Mystery Inc.-themed skit perform

Performers in a Scooby Doo/Mystery Inc.-themed skit perform on Wednesday at Willie's in Columbia. “It’s really just a big family of all engineers,” Queen candidate and chemical engineering major Kyarra Gorham, right, said. “(Sometimes we can’t) all get together because of our majors, but it’s really just been a big party. Big, fun family. Everyone’s inviting and loving.”
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you