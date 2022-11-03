EquipmentShare's founders Thursday displayed plans for a new corporate campus to serve as headquarters for the growing company.
Willy and Jabbock Schlacks, brothers and co-founders of EquipmentShare, also spoke about their decision to remain in Boone County despite attractive offers from other locations.
"So this is home, which is sort of bizarre," EquipmentShare President Willy Schlacks said. "We're committed."
The decision to remain in town and to build a flagship headquarters here was fueled by EquipmentShare's recent approval for a Chapter 100 tax break. Part of that approval process required them to certify that they were entertaining offers from communities outside Boone County.
Even with the incentives offered by other states, Schlacks said it wasn't enough to pull the company away from Columbia.
"There's all these other cities that were like, 'Hey, we'll offer you all this money to move here,'" Schlacks said.
"They would say they have better talent pools, or they've got water ... all these things that they thought would draw us in that direction," he said. "And I'm sure deep down, we never really seriously considered those things."
Amy Susan, director of public relations and communications for EquipmentShare, said that the company would break ground on its new campus in the next few months.
Gov. Mike Parson congratulated EquipmentShare on plans for its new development.
When introducing the governor, Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill mentioned that Parson has been making frequent visits to Columbia in recent weeks.
"The reason I'm coming to Columbia all the time is because you guys are doing it right," Parson said. "You and the mayor and the people up here, you're doing it right and this community is growing."
Parson mentioned a recent influx of development in the state and that EquipmentShare was part of that pattern of growth.
"Here we are, again, today, another $100 million, another 500 new jobs," Parson said. "That tells you you're going in the right direction."
Other local officials were present, including Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, Sen. Caleb Rowden and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.
Buffaloe reminded the audience that EquipmentShare began at an area-based startup event and said she has been happy to watch the company grow since then. She also expressed excitement with the company deciding to stay, despite entertaining potentially better offers elsewhere.
"I appreciate you not asking for more water and just random money," she joked, "so thank you for that, as well."