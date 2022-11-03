EquipmentShare's founders Thursday displayed plans for a new corporate campus to serve as headquarters for the growing company. 

Willy and Jabbock Schlacks, brothers and co-founders of EquipmentShare, also spoke about their decision to remain in Boone County despite attractive offers from other locations.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City - County Government Reporter, spring 2021 Reach me at qscddx@umsystem.edu or the newsroom at 882 - 5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

Recommended for you