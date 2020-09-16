The Heart of Missouri United Way is inviting the Columbia community to join the Equity Challenge through Zoom town halls in October.
The purpose of the Equity Town Hall is for members to discuss what they are learning, ideas they find interesting and how they’re applying information to their daily lives, according to a news release from the organization.
These conversations provide a platform for shared learning to advance the vision for equity, the release said.
LaToya Stevens, marketing and communications director of Heart of Missouri United Way, said in an email that some 1,000 individuals have signed up to participate.
The Equity Town Halls will be available via a Zoom link on from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Participants will receive login credentials after registering, the release said.
"Equity is the intentional inclusion of everyone in society," Stevens said. "Equity is achieved when systemic, institutional, and historical barriers based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and other identities are dismantled and no longer predict socioeconomic, education, and health outcomes."
According to the news release, the Equity Challenge "began as a seven-week email series to help individuals transition from being an ally to being a leader in the fight for equity." The emails are designed to allow participants to "gain awareness and understanding of racism."
Participants receive an email about the the weekly topic, a short reading and a video that provides more depth, the release said.
The town halls will be co-facilitated by Stevens and Rachel Delcau, the group's director of community impact.
For more information, or to join the Equity Challenge, visit www.uwheartmo.org/equity-challenge.