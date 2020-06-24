Charles Erickson has once again appealed his 2004 conviction of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
On Wednesday, Erickson’s lawyer Landon Magnusson filed a petition for a new writ of habeas corpus on behalf of Erickson in Missouri’s Western District Court of Appeals. The petition contains over 50 exhibits alleging Erickson’s wrongful conviction.
This appeal is the latest development in a 16-year story.
Erickson initially told police he and Ryan Ferguson killed Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt and pleaded guilty to all three charges. Ferguson pleaded not guilty to the same charges, but was convicted by a jury on the charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in 2017. Both were 20 years old when they were charged.
Heitholt, 48, was found beaten and strangled in the parking lot of the Tribune in November 2001, according to previous Missourian reporting.
In 2018, after nearly 15 years in prison, Magnusson filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, which asked the court to determine the lawfulness of Erickson’s imprisonment.
The petition stated Erickson was innocent and police took advantage of his mental health, memory and addiction issues to convince him he’d committed murder. It also highlighted the lack of physical evidence tying Erickson to the crime.
However a Pike County judge denied the appeal in May of 2019, stating Erickson “freely, knowingly and voluntarily entered a guilty plea,” according to court documents.
Erickson’s lawyer had not responded to request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.