Charles Erickson has once again challenged his 2004 imprisonment for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
On Wednesday, Erickson’s lawyer Landon Magnusson filed a petition for a new writ of habeas corpus on behalf of Erickson in Missouri’s Western District Court of Appeals. The petition contains over 50 exhibits alleging Erickson’s wrongful imprisonment.
The petition alleges Erickson's guilty plea was unconstitutional and involuntary, his previous counsel did not represent him well and that there was exculpatory evidence not considered in the original case, therefore he is wrongfully imprisoned.
This challenge is the latest development in a 16-year story.
Erickson initially told police he and Ryan Ferguson killed Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt and pleaded guilty to all three charges. Ferguson pleaded not guilty to the same charges, but was convicted by a jury on the charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in 2005. Both were 20 years old when they were charged.
Ferguson's conviction was vacated in 2013 and he was awarded $10 million in damages, something Magnusson believes points not only to Ferguson's innocence but Erickson's as well.
"It's the simple fact that there were two guys who were convicted of this murder, and one of them is walking around a free man," he said.
Heitholt, 48, was found beaten and strangled in the parking lot of the Tribune in November 2001, according to previous Missourian reporting.
In 2018, after nearly 15 years in prison, Magnusson filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, which asked the court to determine the lawfulness of Erickson’s imprisonment.
The petition stated Erickson was innocent and police took advantage of his mental health, memory and addiction issues to convince him he’d committed murder. It also highlighted the lack of physical evidence tying Erickson to the crime.
However a Pike County judge denied the appeal in May of 2019, stating Erickson “freely, knowingly and voluntarily entered a guilty plea,” according to court documents.
Magnusson called that 2019 decision "shocking."