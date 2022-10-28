One night in downtown Columbia's Wabash Bus Station, Erin Brandow was not getting along with another person. Instead of resolving this conflict in a negative way, Brandow started rapping.
Thus, a rap battle between Brandow and this other individual ensued in the streets of Columbia.
Catherine Armbrust, a coordinator for the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective that serves Columbia's homeless community, knew Brandow and elaborated on this aspect of her personality.
"She was sort of a take no shit from anybody person, which was one of the many things that I loved and appreciated about her," Armbrust said.
To the people who knew her, this rapping story represents who Brandow was. Funny and always able to stand up for herself.
Brandow passed away at University Hospital on Sept. 23 at the age of 45. She is survived by her three daughters, two sons and one brother.
She was found unresponsive at Flat Branch Park.
Those who knew her said one trait that defined Brandow was expressing her love for the people she cared about to the fullest extent. Brandow also would not only stand up for herself but for others around her as well.
"When she talked about her kids, you could tell she really cared a lot about them," said Melissa MacGowan, treasurer for the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective. "She could be very protective of the people around her."
"If somebody she was with felt like they were being slighted in some way, she would absolutely make it known that it was not ok," MacGowan said.
Brandow's love and appreciation for others was never a one-way street.
Early one morning, MacGowan arrived with materials from Walgreens at the Wabash Bus Station where Brandow was staying. One of these materials was a big ribbon that Brandow put on her coat.
"One of the guys who was there folded up a dollar and tried to tuck it in the ribbon. It was sort of a catalyst for everybody standing around there to remind her how much everybody cared about her," MacGowan said. "She was kind of tickled by the attention."
Brandow's friends and family hope people remember her in the best ways possible: She was a survivor, a fighter and someone who was set in her beliefs. According to Armbrust, she even talked about believing in God on occasion.
Although she was a physically small person, Brandow's presence was larger than life itself, some recalled. Until her death, she never gave up on the essences that made her the exciting human being people remember her as.