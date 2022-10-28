One night in downtown Columbia's Wabash Bus Station, Erin Brandow was not getting along with another person. Instead of resolving this conflict in a negative way, Brandow started rapping.

Thus, a rap battle between Brandow and this other individual ensued in the streets of Columbia. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you