After 88 years of dishing out steaks and hash browns, Ernie's Cafe & Steakhouse will be featured on "America's Best Restaurants." Ernie's announced the news Wednesday evening on Facebook and Instagram.
"We're humbled by this amazing opportunity and would like to thank all of our amazing customers for your amazing support!" the Instagram post said.
"America's Best Restaurants" travels across the country to find places and food to feature on its weekly YouTube channel and social media.
Ernie's has not said when the feature will be posted.
Ernie's, which advertises as the oldest full-service restaurant in Columbia, serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week at 1005 E. Walnut St.