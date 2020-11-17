Three escapes by Boone County inmates from Reality House caused the Boone County Sheriff's Department to remove all its prisoners from the custody of the halfway house.
The Sheriff's Department, along with Columbia police and troopers from the Missouri Highway Patrol, searched for one escapee on Saturday and two on Monday.
On Saturday, staff at Reality House saw Lawrence Marquelle Johnson, 35, escape through the facility's recreation yard and run toward Crescent Meadows Trailer Park at 1800 E. Prathersville Road, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.
On Monday, detainees Jamale Ewayne Marteen, 37, and Tyrone Darell McClain Jr., 28, escaped the same way.
Since the escapes, more than 20 county inmates have been transferred from Reality House to other detention facilities such as the Cooper County Jail, Sgt. Brian Leer said. The department will no longer use Reality House to detain prisoners.
Leer said the Sheriff's Department has been using Reality House for more than 20 years to house inmates when the Boone County Jail is over capacity.
Historically, the Sheriff's Department has housed commits, or those charged with or convicted of misdemeanors and smaller offenses at Reality House. Commits are offenders who are allowed to leave the jail for work or other responsibilities and report back at certain times to serve their sentences.
“The problem is times have changed,” Leer said, adding that the Sheriff's Department has only a small number of detainees for small offenses and misdemeanors. Ninety-five percent or more of those in custody are there for felonies, he said.
“Unfortunately, the Reality House isn’t really meeting the needs that we have right now, as evidenced by what happened over the last three days with the three offenders,” Leer said. “It’s just no longer suited to handle what we have to give them as far as offenders.”
Leer said it will be up to Sheriff Dwayne Carey to determine what the relationship with Reality House will be moving forward.
“He’ll evaluate how the Reality House responds moving forward, in addition to what our needs are, to determine if there is a possibility of us utilizing the Reality House for our housing needs in the future,” Leer said.
Reality House is a private entity, Leer said, so its staff will have to decide whether they want to take steps to ensure incidents like this don't happen again.
The escapes drew large law enforcement responses, but authorities found none of the inmates.
Leer said the Sheriff's Department used dogs to search for the escapees and established perimeters around the area to try to box them in. Columbia police assisted on the perimeters and used drone aircraft to search the area. The highway patrol deployed a helicopter.
“We didn’t believe they were in the area any longer,” Leer said. “The perimeter was collapsed.”
The cases now are classified as long-term investigations, and warrants for the three men have been requested. The warrants will go into state and national databases to alert others that the men are wanted.
The Sheriff’s Department has also put out information about the escapees and their descriptions on social media.
“Knowing that these subjects have ties to Columbia, we know that there’s a high probability that there’s going to be people that see them in the community and recognize them, so it’s imperative to get those pictures out there,” Leer said.
Once found, Johnson, Marteen and McClain Jr. will face the charge for escape of confinement.
Johnson was being held on charges of third-degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest and failure to appear in court on stealing charges.
McClain Jr. was being held on charges of careless and imprudent driving; possessing drug paraphernalia; resisting/interfering with arrest; failure to obey a judge’s orders on original charges of second-degree burglary; possession of a controlled substance; first-degree trespass and failure to appear in court multiple times.
Marteen was being held on charges of failure to obey a judge’s orders, first-degree burglary and property damage.
Anyone with information about any of the escapees' whereabouts can call the Sheriff's Department at 442-6131 or by dialing 311.