A variety of Labor Day activities will be held around Columbia and Boone County this weekend.
• Talking Horse Productions will host The Ponies, an improv group, at 7 p.m. on Friday. Content will feature audience-based suggestions. Admission to the event is $10.
• The Columbia Entertainment Company is hosting Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical" on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. Matinees on Saturday and Sunday are at 2 p.m.
• Calvin Street Band will play at Les Bourgeois' A-Frame starting at 5 p.m.
• Saturday is National Cinema Day. AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will offer $3 movie tickets, even for IMAX.