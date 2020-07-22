Coyote Hill will soon hold informational sessions for those who are interested in becoming foster parents.
The next available Specialized Training Assessments Resources class that prospective foster parents are required to attend will come in the fall, according to a news release from Coyote Hill.
Coyote Hill is a local non-profit organization that offers foster care services and equine programs. The organization also licenses and trains potential foster and adoptive parents, according to the release.
"While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything, the need for children to have safe homes has stayed the same. In fact, the need for foster parents has continued to rise," Coyote Hill said.
Free and child-friendly informational meetings to answer questions are scheduled for:
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Jefferson City.
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Family Life Fellowship in Moberly, Missouri.
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Faith Family Church in Fayette, Missouri.
Those who can’t participate in any of the meetings or prefer to stay at home can contact Amy Kingery at 573-819-1906.
"The need for foster parents has been rising consistently," said Kingery, the licensing and training director of Coyote Hill. "People who are not available to become foster families could also find a way to support foster families physically or emotionally, which would be helpful."