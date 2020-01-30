 Columbia always has a few events planned out ahead for Black History Month, and this year is no different. There are film screenings, lectures, exhibitions and symposiums. Here's a list of all the events taking place next month. 

Film Screenings 

42 (2013) 

42 is a film about the sports icon Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman), a baseball player, and how he was integrated into professional baseball. It is set in the year 1946.

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 5

Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street

Organized by: Columbia Parks and Recreation Department

The Help (2011) 

A period film about the friendship amongst black maids in Mississippi and their struggles with white families, set in the foreground of the Civil Rights movement. 

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street

Organized by: Columbia Parks and Recreation Department

Colors of Heaven (2018)

A South African film about the life of a teenage movie star, Muntu Ndebele (Wandile Molebatsi), spiraling out of control. 

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Jesse Wrench Auditorium, Memorial Union, 518 Hitt Street 

Organized by: Africa Hub

Barry (2016)

A film about the younger Barack Obama as he studies at Columbia University. 

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street

Organized by: Columbia Parks and Recreation Department

African American Film and Discussion 

This year’s film is “Loving,” the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, plaintiffs in the case which invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage.

A film about the younger Barack Obama as he studies at Columbia University. 

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street

Organized by: Columbia Parks and Recreation Department

Lean on Me (1989)

A biographical film about the struggle of a teacher, Joe Clark (Morgan Freeman), to improve the test scores of his students.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street

Organized by: Columbia Parks and Recreation Department

Lectures, Forums and Discussions

State of Constitutional Democracy in Jamaica and the Caribbean 

A lecture by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Michael Holness

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bush Auditorium, 201 Cornell Hall, MU

Organized by: Black Studies at MU

Columbia's African-American Heritage Trail

Barbra Horrell will talk about the African-American Heritage Trail launched in Columbia last year, consisting of several landmark sites of importance for black history. 

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway

Organized by: Daniel Boone Regional Library 

Researching Your History - Finding African American Military Service Records

Kathleen Brandt, a genealogical researcher, will talk about how to locate military records and trace ancestors. 

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway

Organized by: Daniel Boone Regional Library

Curator Lecture: US Cartoonists Chronicle the History of African American Voting Rights

Joan Stack, the art curator at State Historical Society of Missouri, will lecture about the editorial cartoons from the twentieth century being displayed at Ellis Library, which focus on the issue of voting rights for African Americans. 

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: Ellis Library, 1020 Lowry Street

Organized by: State Historical Society of Missouri 

History Presentation 

Teresa Gorman, a staff member, will talk about the historical figure of Willie Lynch.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street

Organized by: Columbia Parks and Recreation Department

Voyage into the matrix of race and the truly determined

A lecture by Rodney D. Coates.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: 114A Ellis Library, 1020 Lowry Street

Organized by: MU Libraries

Panel: Am I Black Enough? 

Kick-off Black History Month with the Black Programming Committee discussion on navigating blackness within the MU community and in everyday life.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: The Shack, MU Student Center

Organized by: Stuff to Do at Mizzou

Student Forum: Democracy, Youth Leadership & the Future of Our World 

Join the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, in the 2020 Black History Month Student Forum.

When: 12 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Monsanto Auditorium,1201 Rollin St. 

Organized by: International Center

2020 Black Migrations Symposium 

A one-day symposium examining black migrations and relocations within and beyond the United States.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Ellis Library, Room 114A

Organized by: MU Black Studies

World Religions Series: African Indigenous Religions

George Frissel, teacher of comparative religions, will discuss the different beliefs and practices of African indigenous religions.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway

Organized by: Daniel Boone Regional Library and Columbia Public Schools Social Studies Department 

Black Expo  

Columbia College's celebration of minority owned businesses. 

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Columbia College Southwell Complex, 1001 Rodgers St.

Organized by: Columbia College 

Exhibition

African American History Exhibit

A display of African American history in American and Columbia. 

When: Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Armory Sports Center

Organized by: City of Columbia

U.S Cartoonists Chronicle the History of African American Voting Rights

A selection of editorial cartoons that focuses on the issue of African American voting rights.

When: Feb. 1 through May 17

Where: Elis Library, 1020 Lowry St. 

Organized by: State Historical Society of Missouri

Trivia

CAPB Trivia: Black History Month Edition 

Put your knowledge of black history to the test at this trivia night. 

When: 6 p.m. Feb 5

Where: The Shack, MU Student Center

Organized by: Campus Activities Programming Board

Black History and Culture Night  

Expect a night full of fun and questions about music, local and world history, sports, art, literature and more.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 28

Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway

Organized by: Daniel Boone Regional Library 

Music and Dance 

Gospel Explosion and Soul Food Dinner

This event will showcase artists and groups from the Central Missouri area and is followed by a soul food feast

When: 4 to 7 p.m. 

Where: St. Luke United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St. 

Organized by:

God's Trombones, a dramatic production 

This musical event will highlight the writings of James Weldon Johnson.

When: 7 p.m. Feb 16

Where: Second Missionary Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway 

Organized by: Second Missionary Baptist Church 

Africa Fest: 2020: The New African Magic

A market featuring locally created goods and foods by African immigrants will precede the Gala. 

When: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Organized by: Jabberwocky and Mizzou African Graduate and Professional Association

Supervising Editor is Molly Hart

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2020. I'm a graduate student studying magazine editing and writing. Reach me at aimanjaved@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Undergraduate studying Photojournalism at the University of Missouri | 2019 Spring Photo Editor | 2018 Fall Staff Photographer

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.