Columbia always has a few events planned out ahead for Black History Month, and this year is no different. There are film screenings, lectures, exhibitions and symposiums. Here's a list of all the events taking place next month.
Film Screenings
42 (2013)
42 is a film about the sports icon Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman), a baseball player, and how he was integrated into professional baseball. It is set in the year 1946.
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 5
Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street
Organized by: Columbia Parks and Recreation Department
The Help (2011)
A period film about the friendship amongst black maids in Mississippi and their struggles with white families, set in the foreground of the Civil Rights movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street
Colors of Heaven (2018)
A South African film about the life of a teenage movie star, Muntu Ndebele (Wandile Molebatsi), spiraling out of control.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Jesse Wrench Auditorium, Memorial Union, 518 Hitt Street
Organized by: Africa Hub
Barry (2016)
A film about the younger Barack Obama as he studies at Columbia University.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street
African American Film and Discussion
This year’s film is “Loving,” the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, plaintiffs in the case which invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street
Lean on Me (1989)
A biographical film about the struggle of a teacher, Joe Clark (Morgan Freeman), to improve the test scores of his students.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street
Lectures, Forums and Discussions
State of Constitutional Democracy in Jamaica and the Caribbean
A lecture by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Michael Holness
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Bush Auditorium, 201 Cornell Hall, MU
Organized by: Black Studies at MU
Columbia's African-American Heritage Trail
Barbra Horrell will talk about the African-American Heritage Trail launched in Columbia last year, consisting of several landmark sites of importance for black history.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway
Researching Your History - Finding African American Military Service Records
Kathleen Brandt, a genealogical researcher, will talk about how to locate military records and trace ancestors.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway
Curator Lecture: US Cartoonists Chronicle the History of African American Voting Rights
Joan Stack, the art curator at State Historical Society of Missouri, will lecture about the editorial cartoons from the twentieth century being displayed at Ellis Library, which focus on the issue of voting rights for African Americans.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Ellis Library, 1020 Lowry Street
Organized by: State Historical Society of Missouri
History Presentation
Teresa Gorman, a staff member, will talk about the historical figure of Willie Lynch.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash Street
Voyage into the matrix of race and the truly determined
A lecture by Rodney D. Coates.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: 114A Ellis Library, 1020 Lowry Street
Organized by: MU Libraries
Panel: Am I Black Enough?
Kick-off Black History Month with the Black Programming Committee discussion on navigating blackness within the MU community and in everyday life.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: The Shack, MU Student Center
Organized by: Stuff to Do at Mizzou
Student Forum: Democracy, Youth Leadership & the Future of Our World
Join the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, in the 2020 Black History Month Student Forum.
When: 12 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: Monsanto Auditorium,1201 Rollin St.
Organized by: International Center
2020 Black Migrations Symposium
A one-day symposium examining black migrations and relocations within and beyond the United States.
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Ellis Library, Room 114A
Organized by: MU Black Studies
World Religions Series: African Indigenous Religions
George Frissel, teacher of comparative religions, will discuss the different beliefs and practices of African indigenous religions.
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway
Organized by: Daniel Boone Regional Library and Columbia Public Schools Social Studies Department
Black Expo
Columbia College's celebration of minority owned businesses.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Columbia College Southwell Complex, 1001 Rodgers St.
Exhibition
African American History Exhibit
A display of African American history in American and Columbia.
When: Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Armory Sports Center
Organized by: City of Columbia
U.S Cartoonists Chronicle the History of African American Voting Rights
A selection of editorial cartoons that focuses on the issue of African American voting rights.
When: Feb. 1 through May 17
Where: Elis Library, 1020 Lowry St.
Organized by: State Historical Society of Missouri
Trivia
CAPB Trivia: Black History Month Edition
Put your knowledge of black history to the test at this trivia night.
When: 6 p.m. Feb 5
Where: The Shack, MU Student Center
Organized by: Campus Activities Programming Board
Black History and Culture Night
Expect a night full of fun and questions about music, local and world history, sports, art, literature and more.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 28
Where: Daniel Boone Regional Library - Friends Room, 100 W. Broadway
Music and Dance
Gospel Explosion and Soul Food Dinner
This event will showcase artists and groups from the Central Missouri area and is followed by a soul food feast
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: St. Luke United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St.
God's Trombones, a dramatic production
This musical event will highlight the writings of James Weldon Johnson.
When: 7 p.m. Feb 16
Where: Second Missionary Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway
Organized by: Second Missionary Baptist Church
Africa Fest: 2020: The New African Magic
A market featuring locally created goods and foods by African immigrants will precede the Gala.
When: 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
